Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.55-0.66 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.55-0.66 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -288.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

