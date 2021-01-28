The Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Timken to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.