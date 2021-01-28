Tapestry, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tapestry in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,482 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 164,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

