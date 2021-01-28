Twin Disc (TWIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

