Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

