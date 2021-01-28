Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

