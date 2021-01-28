Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $839.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $858.10 million and the lowest is $819.81 million. Albemarle reported sales of $992.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

ALB stock opened at $168.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.