Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $630.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $619.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $515.56 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

