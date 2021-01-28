Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

OMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMP stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $460.84 million, a P/E ratio of 194.74 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

