easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.84 on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

