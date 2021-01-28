easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.84 on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

