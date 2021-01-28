MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading 0.8% Higher

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 67,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 67,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.0197 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.