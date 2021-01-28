Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SXYAY. UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sika has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $27.28 on Monday. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

