BTIG Research Raises Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target to $60.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 471,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at $7,282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 192,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 498.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.