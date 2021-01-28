Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

