Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

