Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shift Technologies stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.