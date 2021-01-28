Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLUIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Santander lowered Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

