Piper Sandler Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.18.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 367,221 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 134.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 202,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

