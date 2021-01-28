DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NWBI opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.