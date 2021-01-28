DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

