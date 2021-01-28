Cummins Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.95 Per Share (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2022 earnings at $17.05 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

NYSE CMI opened at $239.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.16. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

