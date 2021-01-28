Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE DSX opened at $2.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

