Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLY. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $9.86 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLY. FMR LLC increased its position in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fly Leasing by 8.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

