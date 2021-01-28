Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of GTY opened at $26.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 60.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

