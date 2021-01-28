Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

GBDC opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,907.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,589 shares of company stock valued at $742,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 366,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,218,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

