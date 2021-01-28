Scotiabank Comments on CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CF. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

