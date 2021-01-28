Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.91.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

