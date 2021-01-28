FY2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.51.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

TFII stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.