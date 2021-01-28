FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $20.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $448.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

