Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Monro, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRO. Truist reduced their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

MNRO stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.18). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 146.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,121 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

