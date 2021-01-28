Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eargo (EAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) recently:

1/25/2021 – Eargo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

1/21/2021 – Eargo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

1/14/2021 – Eargo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

1/13/2021 – Eargo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

1/13/2021 – Eargo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eargo stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

