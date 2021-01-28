Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Trading Down 9.3%

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.07. 513,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 327,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $24.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.