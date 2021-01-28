Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Stock Price Down 21.5%

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)’s stock price was down 21.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 753,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 236,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC)

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

