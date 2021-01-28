The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HIG opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

