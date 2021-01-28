Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Shares of RFP opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $34,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RFP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

