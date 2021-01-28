Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 6.7%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 148,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 123,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by ($1.62). Research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kronos Bio stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

