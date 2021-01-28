Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading Up 1%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

