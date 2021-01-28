Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) Trading Down 6.4%

Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

About Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF)

Elamex SA de CV engages in candy manufacturing, and nut processing and packaging in the United States and Mexico. It produces sugar candies, such as starlight mints, orange slices, spice drops, jelly beans, and gummies. The company also processes packaged nuts, including pecans, walnuts, and almonds; and bulk foodservice items, such as sunflower seeds and trail mixes.

