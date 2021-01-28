Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equitable Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.58 $2.63 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.29 $17.69 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.87% 0.77% Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equitable Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

