ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

