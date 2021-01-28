Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AKZOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.