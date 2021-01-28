Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VII shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$66,300.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.2089773 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.