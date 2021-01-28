Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.