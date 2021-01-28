ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock opened at €15.82 ($18.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43. ElringKlinger AG has a twelve month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54).

About ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

