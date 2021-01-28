ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock opened at €15.82 ($18.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43. ElringKlinger AG has a twelve month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

