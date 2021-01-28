Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 1,630 at Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.94) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,199.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Kainos Group plc has a one year low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,392 ($18.19). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.