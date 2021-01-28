The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.08) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 582.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 667.78. The company has a market cap of £6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The Sage Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.85%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,280 ($129,709.96). Also, insider John Bates acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £49,728 ($64,969.95). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

