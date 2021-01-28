PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.64 ($101.93).

Shares of PUM opened at €80.42 ($94.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion and a PE ratio of 172.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.37. PUMA SE has a 12-month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

