Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 145.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.