Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

