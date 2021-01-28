Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

HBAN opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.