Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $78.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

